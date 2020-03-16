Ukrainian-born French model and actress Olga Kurylenko has confirmed that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15. The 40-year-old actress, who is popularly known as Bond girl Camille Montes in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, shared the news with her fans on Instagram.

Through her social media post, the Death Of Stalin actress revealed that she is being quarantined at home and asked her fans to take the illness seriously. She also revealed the reason for taking up the test and urged her fans to take care of themselves.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus. I have actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously," Kurylenko wrote.

The post that garnered the attention of more than 574,000 followers of hers has been liked by more than 20,500 people. Among the 2,410 comments she received for her post, there was a message from actress Milla Jovovich. "Oh my god, feel better lady! We are praying for you," she wrote.

The mother of a four-year-old child also shared details about her medicines and the diet she is following now. The actress revealed that she has been asked to take paracetamol to bring down the temperature and she is doing it. Kurylenko further said she is not taking any other medicines for the fever.

"Of, course, I still take vitamins for myself like that. And I eat garlic, just for the immune system. I drink water. Squeeze lemons in water. That's all," the Daily Mail quoted her as saying.

The place of isolation for Kurylenko has not been revealed by the actress. It is also not clear if anyone else is being asked to quarantine with her at home. According to Russian reports, she was living in London for nearly a decade but her post does not reveal where she is right now.

Kurylenko is the latest celebrity to join the list of entertainment professionals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson confirmed that they have tested positive and they are being isolated in Australia. Other popular celebrities who have confirmed that they are affected by coronavirus include model Heidi Klum and Universal Music chairman Lucian Grainge.