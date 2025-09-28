Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Stars Girls' Generation Member Lim Yoona, and Others Share Final Thoughts

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty stars Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, Girls' Generation member Lim Yoona, and others have shared their final thoughts ahead of the finale. The Girls' Generation member expressed her sadness about saying goodbye to the project, while her co-star Chae Min said this project helped him learn and grow. The actor also said the project brought him happiness.

Meanwhile, cast member Kang Han Na thanked Korean drama lovers worldwide for their never-ending love and support for this mini-series. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa said he received several compliments from viewers for his performance in this mini-series. According to Seo Yi Sook, the historical fantasy romance drama received a passionate response from Korean drama lovers worldwide. Actress Oh Eui Sik thanked the entire staff for their sincere efforts and thanked viewers for supporting the show.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here are the final thoughts of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty stars:

Lim Yoona - Just like Yeon Ji Young, who always cooked from the heart while thinking of the person who would eat her meal, I also poured my heart into my acting for each and every scene. There was a lot to prepare for Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, and I also felt a strong sense of responsibility, so I feel especially fond of the drama, and I think it will remain in my heart for a long time. I'm truly so sad that it's already ending. I don't think I'll be able to forget the time I spent living as Yeon Ji Young and the eight months of memories I made all over the country with director Jang Tae Yoo and the entire cast and crew. Above all else, I gained so much strength from the immense love and support we received from our many viewers. I'd like to sincerely thank everyone who gave their love to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty and Yeon Ji Young.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 12 will air on tvN on Sunday (September 28) at 9:10 PM KST.