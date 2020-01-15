Many royal watchers did not know what the future would hold in store for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their shock announcement earlier last week that they would be stepping down from royal duties. However, since the royal "summit" on Monday, during which Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry all discussed the future of the Sussexes, it seems as if that future is becoming much clearer. Moreover, according to a source close to Meghan Markle, it looks a lot like was what she wanted from the beginning of her courtship with Prince Harry.

"This was her plan all along, to eventually leave the UK and build her own empire with Harry. Doria is very much about being true to oneself and so of course she will continue to encourage Meghan to take the road less traveled," the insider said (via The Daily Mail).

Meghan Markle does not want to raise baby Archie in the United Kingdom

The friend added that Meghan does not want Archie to grow up in the United Kingdom, despite his position as a member of the royal family. "She doesn't want to raise Archie there and she doesn't want to schlep back and forth. She'll make extended visits but that's it. They are looking for a permanent residence in Canada. She said she wants a country house in Whistler outside of Vancouver and a home in Toronto. What Meghan wants, Meghan gets," the source continued.

Meghan has her sights set on becoming on billionaire

Though many might be content with a royal title, it seems that Meghan hopes to aim even higher. "This was her plan all along, to eventually leave the UK and build her own empire with Harry. Meghan wants to make millions and this was never going to happen if she didn't make a drastic change with Harry," the friend explained.

"She wants to be up there with [Jeff] Bezos and [Warren] Buffet. Some of her friends thought she would eventually divorce Prince Harry and marry a billionaire. She always talked about marrying a billionaire before she met Harry. Now she doesn't have to because together they will make their own billion dollar empire. This is what she has wanted all along," the source concluded.

Meghan is already back in Vancouver, where she and Harry left baby Archie during their quick visit to the United Kingdom after their six-week break from royal duties. Though the transition to becoming residents of Canada may be difficult, The International Business Times covered what the royal couple would have to do to move to the Great White North.