Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation of almost 100 Schools in Indian Capital Region: Here's All About the Threat Letter, Police Response, and Government Reaction.

Police disclosed that a "bomb threat" via email prompted the evacuation of numerous schools across Indian Capital region including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed that no dangerous items were discovered during the subsequent searches.

Nearly 100 schools in Delhi and its nearby area of Noida were targeted by the threatening email, leading to widespread concern among parents and necessitating the dismissal of students. Videos broadcasted on television portrayed anxious parents awaiting their children outside school premises, while police units, including dog squads and bomb disposal teams, inspected the buildings.

The scare affected a significant number of students ranging from grades 1 to 12.

The email that was found to be originated from Russia allegedly sent by someone identified as 'Sawarim', claimed the presence of explosive devices within the schools.

According to an anonymous police official speaking to media channel News18, the email contained alarming excerpts: "Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the places from which they drove you...There are many explosive devices in the school."

The email continued with threatening rhetoric, quoting religious verses and promising violence against "kafirs" (non-believers). Despite these alarming messages, authorities have treated the situation as a likely hoax.

The Ministry of Home Affairs emphasized that there's no reason for panic. Delhi Police confirmed extensive checks at the targeted schools but found no evidence to support the threat.

"Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol...It appears that these calls seem to be hoax," stated the Delhi Police in a released statement. However, further specifics regarding the threat were not disclosed. The Ministry of Home Affairs assured that security measures were in place.

Delhi's Education Minister Atishi urged the public to remain calm, assuring that schools would communicate with parents as necessary. Additionally, some schools not directly targeted by the threat reached out to parents to reassure them of their children's safety.

This incident isn't the first of its kind in New Delhi; previous threats turned out to be false alarms.