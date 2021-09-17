Bolivian Woman Bites into Hamburger at Fast Food Restaurant to Find Rotten Human Finger Inside

A Bolivian woman was literally served "finger food" when she ordered a hamburger at a fast food joint.

The woman found a rotting human finger inside the burger after she bit into her food and a video of her revolting find has now gone viral on social media.

'A Finger Ended Up in My Burger'

In a Facebook post shared on Sept. 13, Estefany Benitez wrote that she and her friend made the discovery during their visit to the San Aurelio location of Hot Burger - a burger joint with several locations in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. She added that she chomped down on her burger only to realize she was chewing a human finger.

Accompanying photos show what appears to be a pallid, rotting fingertip on the plate next to the burger, like a scene straight out of a horror movie. In an accompanying POV video, Benitez can be heard sarcastically saying, "Here we are at the magnificent Hot Burger where a finger ended up in my burger," according to the New York Post.

Benitez also filmed herself reporting her horrifying discovery to an employee at the restaurant, who offered to make amends. "Please tell me what you want and we will give it to you," the employee pleads, adding that the burgers arrive at the restaurant pre-prepared and that "nothing like this has ever happened to us before."

Restaurant Spokesman Says An Employees Lost a Finger While Prepping the Meat

After the customer's post went viral, a company spokesperson called the disgusting discovery an "unfortunate incident" and explained that an employee had lost part of his pointer finger while prepping the meat â€” a story that has been confirmed by local police.

In light of the grisly event, the Bolivian vice-minister for the defense of user and consumer rights decided to temporarily close the burger branch and fine the fast-food joint. However, it's unclear whether Benitez will pursue legal action.