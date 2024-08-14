Boeing Pilot Spots Three UFOs Performing Extraordinary Maneuvers in Skies

In a creepy incident, a Boeing 747 pilot claimed to have spotted three unidentified flying objects (UFO) during a flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Abuja, Nigeria.

According to a New York Times report, the Captain of the flight Ruud Van Pangemanan also captured the video of the alleged sighting, where three UFOs were seen performing unusual maneuvers.

Are These UFOs Proof of Alien Existence?

In the video, the UFOs can be seen displaying rapid movements, and sharp turn, and the clip has now baffled aviation experts.

According to the pilot who witnessed this sighting, these UFOs appeared as stars, but they were dancing up and down.

Pangemanan added that these alleged flying objects moved unpredictably in the skies, with their lights disappearing and flickering at times.

"The light of the UFO in front of us moves freely. Sometimes forward, sometimes backward, sometimes left, right, or vice versa," said the pilot.

The video of the incident has now gone viral, and it has made several conspiracy theorists believe that these sightings are clear evidence of alien presence on earth. According to these people, governments all across the world are currently involved in an alien coverup fearing public panic.

Pilot Says Objects Are Not Satellites

The pilot also assured that the UFOs spotted in the skies were not satellites, citing that human-sent satellites are not capable of performing such maneuvers.

"We thought the light was a plane, but it wasn't on our radar. Then we thought maybe it was a star, but the stars twinkled quickly and didn't move," said Pangemanan.

A few years back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. According to Eshed, aliens are in direct contact with world powers like the United States and Israel.

He also hinted at the existence of an underground base on Mars, where humans and alien representatives meet together.