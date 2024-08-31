Bobby Singh Shah: Sugar Daddy Link in Murder of Nepali Student Muna Pandey Who Was Shot Dead Execution-Style in Her Texas Apartment

A man accused of murdering a 21-year-old Texas student may have previously searched 'Sugar Daddy' websites, according to court documents. Bobby Singh Shah, 51, was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday for the murder of Muna Pandey, a Nepal national who was discovered shot to death in her southwest Houston apartment over the weekend.

Shah was arrested after police released a surveillance image showing the suspect leaving Pandey's apartment on Saturday, which led to multiple tips from the public. Court documents reviewed by ABC 13 show that a woman identified Shah as someone she had met through a 'Sugar Daddy' site 12 years ago, after which he was arrested.

Killed after Entering Apartment

Pandey, who lived alone, had previously dealt with a stalker last year, prompting her to install a camera outside her front door, according to several of her friends who spoke to the authorities.

Her body was found on Monday with multiple gunshot wounds, including a fatal shot to the back of her head, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said that footage from the night of the murder shows the same man with a gun while Pandey is seen holding several items, including her black purse. The man reportedly demanded that Pandey open her apartment door.

Pandey is said to have responded, "What are you going to do?" before the man racked the slide of his firearm, forced her inside, and locked the door behind them.

The staff at the apartment complex found the body after receiving a call from an anonymous male.

Authorities believe Pandey knew her attacker since there were no signs of forced entry or a robbery gone wrong. They also suspect that the killer may have taken her cellphone, which has not been located.

Victim New Killer

Pandey's friends told the police that her phone had not registered any location since Saturday. Pandey was a student at Houston Community College and worked at a local phone store.

Muna's former roommate, Orusha Niraula, posted on Facebook: "We demand justice for Muna Pandey, my dear friend and former roommate, who was tragically taken from us."

"She was shot in her own home in Houston... the pain of losing her in such a violent way is unbearable."

Niraula added that the nursing student had been "like a sister" to her and was always "full of life, kindness, and joy."

"Her bubbly personality and infectious laughter made every moment brighter."

Muna is the second college student found murdered in Houston this week.

Andrea Rodriguez Avila, a junior at Rice University, was found dead in her dorm room along with her boyfriend just an hour earlier. Authorities have reported that Avila was the victim of a murder-suicide.