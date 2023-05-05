Bobby Moudy: TikTok Star and Dad-of-Three Dies by Suicide Aged 46 after Suffering Financial Crisis

TikTok star and father of three Bobby Moudy has died by suicide aged 46, his family has confirmed. James Robert Moudy, also known as Bobby, who rose to prominence with his TikTok videos, died on April 28 after battling with "financial pressures," according to a statement released by his family.

The 'beloved father and husband' and social media sensation shared his final video just two days before his dead. Moudy amassed a whopping 360,000 followers and over 18.6 million likes on TikTok, with his entertaining videos. He leaves behind his wife Jennifer and their three children Kaytlin, Max, and Charleigh.

Succumbing to Financial Crisis

Bobby died at his house in Mississippi, according to TMZ, although it is still unclear what led up to his suicide. Moudy's family said in a statement that financial pressures were the only reason that compelled him to take his own life. "Bobby was full of life and laughs," the statement read.

"But also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock," A family friend confirmed the social media content creator's death on GoFundMe, where they are raising money for his relatives.

Moudy's wife Jenny also shared a post on Instagram that she said was written by her cousin.

"We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them. It's hard to explain how one minute you're heartbroken over the amount of pain and desperation he endured, and the next you're in a rage for the choice that he made," the post read.

"You have to keep reminding yourself to direct the anger at the choice and the sadness the loss of an amazing bad, husband, son, brother, cousin nephew and friend. As a family, we don't want other families to endure such a loss. 45,979 families felt this pain when the last statistics were done. On average there are 130 suicides per day. Those numbers are not OK," it continued.

Moudy is survived by his wife Jennifer and children Kaytlin, Max, and Charleigh, who frequently appeared in his "day in the life" videos which garnered millions of views.

Family Devastated

His final video was of his daughter Kaytlin, who had been frequently on his Tik Tok page over the years. The beloved father even said in his bio he was "just here to embarrass my daughter."

"On April 28th my best friend was able to see our Heavenly Father," Kaitlyn stated in a sorrowful statement.

"He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him.

"He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you're hugging Louie tight for us. We're counting down the days until we see you again."

Commenting on his last video, Moudy's wife Jenifer urged their fans to "pray" for the family in the wake of his unexpected demise. "Y'all please keep praying for us and @kaytlin moudy we will try to update y'all soon," she said. "He loved being goofy and making friends on this app. Pray for us.'

The late TikTok star was referred to in an obituary as "an avid outdoor enthusiast" who "enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping."

Moudy met Jennifer in 1999. The couple got married in 2004 and started a family, where he became "a devoted husband, father, and brother," the obituary read.

"He was happiest showing his love and support for his kids," it continued. "He was often the loudest voice on the sidelines cheering on his children at their sporting and educational events.

"He approached life with a contagious enthusiasm and a smile."