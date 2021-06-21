'Bluewater Terrorist', Pak-Born Jawad Akbar, to be Kicked out of Britain After Losing Appeal

One of Britain's most dangerous terrorists, Jawad Akbar, will be booted out of the country in a few weeks after losing appeal in court.

Akbar had plotted to bomb Kent's Bluewater shopping centre and a night club by setting off a radio active device before being nabbed by the police who thwarted his plans and sent him to prison in 2007.

The 37-year-old terrorist who was sentenced to life by the court waged a human rights battle challenging his living conditions in prison and received funds from other Islamic groups to fight the battle to be moved to a cushy open prison since 2018.

His bid to be moved to a cushy open prison would cost the taxpayer a whopping $70,000 a year and has also included that he needs to be granted parole.

However, appeal court judges have thrown out his bid saying moving him to an open prison is ''wasteful and unnecessary'' and also cited possibilities of him trying to flee an open prison. Also, the Parole Board has rejected Akbar's plea and the terrorist will not be allowed to walk the streets of Britain.

Akbar, who was born in Pakistan, moved to the United Kingdom at a young age and also stayed in Italy during his growing up years as his father worked there.

The court has suggested that Akbar would be deported from Britain and moved to a prison in Italy as early as September. He is currently being held at the HMP Mount at Bovingdon in West Sussex.

Anti-terror authorities rejoiced after the court hearing saying the law has taken its course and Akbar deserves no sympathy for plotting to kill and injure thousands of innocent people.

''The UK justice system is intent on keeping Britain safe and preventing a convicted terrorist from manipulating the rules for his benefit. Those who endanger the lives of British citizens will not set their own terms for imprisonment,'' former anti-terror chief Sir Ivor Roberts told The Sun.

He also warned that several other groups are operating to provide legal aid to convicted terrorists in Britain and the courts should not fold to their pressure and called it ''a watershed moment for our justice system.''