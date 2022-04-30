Bloody Heart Episodes 1-2 [Premiere] How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Bloody Heart, the upcoming KBS historical fantasy thriller drama, is just a day away from its premiere. Episode 1 will air on Monday, May 2, at 9.30 pm KST. K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and the UK, can watch the mini-series online with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

The fictional historical drama features Bulgasal Immortal Souls actor Lee Joon with My Roommate Is a Gumiho actress Kang Han Na in lead roles. The actor will portray a King named Lee Tae, and the actress will play his love interest, Yoo Jung, in the mini-series, which will focus on the bloody political romance between the two. According to the official synopsis, various circumstances force the King to abandon the woman he loves to survive. He will meet a lady who becomes the Queen to survive.

The supporting casts include Jang Hyuk as the first vice-premier Park Gye Won. He is known to be the Kingmaker as he was the real power in Joseon. Park Ji Yeon will portray an elegant and ambitious queen dowager named Choi Ga Yeon. Heo Sung Tae as minister Jo Won Pyo, Choi Ri as his daughter Jo Yeon Hee, and Ha Do Kwon as Chief Eunuch Jung Yi Kyun.

Key Points

Ahead of the premiere, the cast members shared some of the critical points of Bloody Heart. Lee Joon said the characters have charm and the individual narratives are clear. It will help the viewers understand the story well, he added.

"While well-structured, highly dense stories unfold with urgency, people and love are breathing within that. Please look forward to all the moments that will passionately unfold in Bloody Heart", Kang Han Na said.

Ji Yeon asked the viewers to look out for visual beauty and observe the two sides of every character in the story. She said K-drama fans would have fun watching light and dark side of every character in the story.

"The conflict and differing political ideologies within the royal court. Also, I think following the mentalities of the characters faced with different situations is a key point. As you fall deeper into each character, you'll understand the reason why they had no choice but to act in that way and it's interesting to see how villains are viewed from each other's perspectives. A [fictional] historical drama is a second-hand experience of a generation [we] didn't go through and adds imagination to historical truths, so I hope you enjoy this charm", Jang Hyuk explained.

A Must Watch

Sung Tae said the personalities and goals of every character are clearly explained in the drama, which makes it easier for the viewers to understand the story, he added.

"When each character must choose something depending on the situation and you search for the real meaning of the decision, the ambition is hidden behind the decision, as well as their pain, you'll be able to watch 'Bloody Heart' more enjoyably", Do Kwon shared.

Choi Ri said people could easily relate to each of the characters in the story. Although it is a historical fictional drama, it is related to present day events. The story is realistic and pure as it captures all the emotions we inevitably feel at some point in our lives, she added.

Bloody Heart will premiere on KBS 2TV Monday, May 2, at 9.30 pm KST. People can watch the drama on the official website of the broadcasting channel or stream it on various streaming platforms.