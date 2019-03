Following a rash of blood pressure medication recalls over the last two months, Camber Pharmaceuticals has also recalled 87 lots of Losartan Potassium tablets USP for the detection of a cancer-causing impurity.

The affected medication has trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA), which is classified as a potential human carcinogen. Hetero Labs Limited produced the active ingredient.

The recalled blood pressure medication was produced in 25, 50 and 100 mg tablets, and was packaged in 30, 90, 500, and 1000 count bottles. They have an NDC number as follows:

Losartan 25 mg: 31722-700-90, 31722-700-05, and 31722-700-10

Losartan 50 mg: 31722-701-30, 31722-701-90, and 31722-70-10

Losartan 100 mg: 31722-702-30, 31722-702-90, and 31722-702-10.

A full list of lot numbers and expiration dates can be found here.

The recalled medication was distributed nationwide at retail pharmacies and from other mail-order pharmacies. The medication is used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure. Camber has not received any reports of adverse reactions to the recalled blood pressure medication to date.

Consumers should consult with their doctor about the affected medication before they discontinue taking the product. If a patient experiences any issues from the recall, they should consult their healthcare provider.

Questions about the recalled blood pressure medication can be directed to Camber Pharmaceuticals' Med Line at 1-866-495-1995, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Camber made the recall in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.