Blonde buxom Jodie Weston had the time of her life when she headed out for parties and night-outs and was given special preference at clubs that allowed her to have a straight entry skipping long queues. Several men at the bar approached her offering free drinks and cocktails.

She experienced the living embodiment of 'blondes have more fun' but got a massive shock at how people treated her differently when she decided to wear a brunette wig and head out for the night.

DJ and Instagram influencer, Jodie rose to fame on the television show Rich Kids Go Skint. She revealed that she saw a "massive shift" on how people treated her when she wore a brunette wig and attracted completely different type of men such as accountants or guys with glasses.

Jodie, with her natural flowing platinum blonde hair, revealed she could talk her way out of parking tickets, jump queues, saw people hold doors for her and even received freebies at different stores and bars, and also saw people going out of their way and walk and extra mile just to help her.

Keen on experimenting with her looks, Jodie decided to sport a brunette wig and revealed that not many people approached her and she stopped receiving freebies and extra attention when she stepped out. "I put a shorter brunette hairdo wig on during lockdown and wanted to see who I attracted. I attracted more of an accountant type guy or guys with glasses on,'' she told the Daily Star.

''Then I noticed that people didn't offer to help as much, I guess maybe they thought I had everything figured out. I think guys more so like to help out the 'damsel in distress' don't they? As a blonde, more people were eager to help me and I definitely got more "cat calls" when I walked down the street.'' She further commented that as a brunette she was approached by different kind of men who were mostly homely. ''But as a brunette, I got a completely different calibre of guys chatting me up. It was more academic style guys but as a blonde, the men have always been more upfront and cocky."

Jodie revealed that as a blonde she received so much attention from men, that women began giving her dirty looks and judged her as a ''bimbo''. "But I think I am more judged by women as a blonde as girls are their own worst enemies. When I am blonde, girls judge me and think I am a bimbo," she summed it up.