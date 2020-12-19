Blippi, whose original name is Stevein John, is a familiar name among children, worldwide. Cutting across language and geographical borders, his YouTube videos have been watched by kids across the globe. This is a no small achievement as it is translating into revenue.

Top Earning YouTubers of 2020:

Well, Stevin John has found his name in the list of Highest Paid YouTube Stars of 2020. As per the estimates from Forbes, his Blippi channel is in the eight place in the list. The combined subscribers of his six channels stand at over 27 million.

His Subscribers as on 19 December 2020 for his channels:

Blippi - Educational Videos for Kids: 10.7 M

Blippi Toys: 6.62 M

Blippi Espanol (Spanish): 9.98 M

Blippi Deutsch: 92.8 K

Blippi em Portugues: 81 K

Blippi Arabic: 7.5 K

Blippi's Earning from YouTube

The 32-year old reportedly has made $17 million from YouTube despite the ad rates being down in 2020 due to Covid-19. The estimates are from June 1, 2019, through June 1, 2020 and Forbes claims that the information is collected from multiple sources.

He had launched the channel in 2014. His child-like character combined with his signature blue and orange beanie cap, blue shirt, and a bow tie and curious personality has won the hearts of the children.

The report adds that the total visits of his channel, so far, in 2020 is 8.2 billion.

Blippi educates children through his videos from colours to letters and much more. His goofy mannerisms and interactive content have made kids fall in love with his channel. He also owns a merchandise line at big-box retailers apart from offering his videos on Hulu and Amazon.

Top 3 YouTubers Earners of 2020

Nine-year-old Ryan Kaji is the Highest Paid YouTuber of 2020 with 29.5 million earnings. Mr Beast aka Jimmy Donaldson (24 million) is in the second place and Dude Perfect ($23 million) at the third position.