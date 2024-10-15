Blaire Fleming: Nevada University Refuses to Stand by Its Women's Volleyball Team after Players Refuse to Compete Against Rival With Trans Star

The University of Nevada women's volleyball team is at loggerheads with their own school after deciding to forfeit a match against a rival team with a transgender player. The issue of trans athletes has stirred debate within the college volleyball season recently, largely due to San Jose State University's Blaire Fleming.

Fleming, a redshirt senior, has been the reason four schools have forfeited matches against San Jose State this season, citing safety concerns. Safety concerns resurfaced last week when Fleming delivered a powerful spike that hit opponent Keira Herron in the face during a match against the San Diego State Aztecs. Herron was knocked to the ground after being struck.

Fleming Becomes and Issue

On Monday, Nevada's women's volleyball players revealed they had voted to forfeit their upcoming October 26 game against San Jose State. In a statement to OutKick, Nevada's volleyball team said: "We, the University of Nevada Reno women's volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University.

"We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes."

The players expressed that they "stand united in solidarity" with the other teams—Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University—that have also refused to compete against San Jose State.

However, the University of Nevada later rejected their decision, issuing a statement claiming that the volleyball team's stance "does not represent" the views of the school, and confirmed that the university still "intends" to proceed with the game.

The University's reply read "The players' decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players' decision also does not represent the position of the University.

"The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

"The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.

"The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match."

Out of Fear

Fleming's powerful spike took place last week on the SJSU campus, with the San Diego State Aztecs leading the Spartans 22-12 in the second set.

At that moment, teammate Brooke Slusser set up Fleming, who delivered a spike that struck San Diego State's Keira Herron in the face.

"Keira Herron has some pink in her hair and her face is starting to look like she's matching that as obviously she took the contact," one announcer said in the video, which has since gone viral.

Amazingly, Herron managed to keep the play going, though only briefly, before the Spartans won the point. Even more impressive, she was seen laughing afterward, seemingly telling a teammate that she was "fine."

Fleming has been approved by San Jose State to compete on the women's volleyball team for three seasons, starting in 2022.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Fleming is currently ranked third in the Mountain West for kills and second in total points.