Blackpool Undertaker Invites Man to Have Sex With Corpses; Jailed For 17 Years

A Blackpool undertaker has been jailed as he invited a man to have sex with corpses. Preston Crown Court has jailed British man Nigel Robinson-Wright, 42, for 17 years as he posed next to naked corpses and offered to supply a man with crystal meth to facilitate sexual activity in the chapel of rest.

Robinson-Wright Used to Chat With Pedophiles, Animal Abusers

Prosecutors have revealed that Robinson-Wright used to chat with animal abusers, pedophiles, and people who have an interest in dead bodies.

Last year, he egged on a man who was sexually abusing a puppy and arranged to meet a pedophile who was offering up a toddler to be raped. But police exposed Robinson-Wright's sinister sexual world following the arrest of a pedophile in London in September 2021, according to the Daily Mail.

Police officials have also visited Robinson-Wright's home in Lancashire's Blackpool. Several digital devices were seized from his home and officials examined some of the devices at the scene.

Extreme Pornography Was Discovered At Robinson-Wright's Home

Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone told the court that he was in possession of indecent images as there was evidence of him distributing images. "Extreme pornography was discovered, involving torture and sexual abuse of children and animals."

Robinson-Wright had been in touch with many other people who were involved in similar crimes. He used to contact such people via social media.

He had been organizing the commission of sexual offenses against children, dogs, and dead bodies, revealed Whittlestone.

Robinson-Wright has pleaded guilty to arranging the commission of a child sexual offense, three counts of making indecent images, eight counts of distributing indecent images, possession of a prohibited image of a child, possession of extreme pornography, and others reported Daily Mail.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison with an eight-year extended license period at Preston Crown Court.