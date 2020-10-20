It is confirmed that Girl's Day Kpop group's Lee Hye Ri popularly known as Hyeri will leave tvN's variety show after three years. The singer and actor will not be a part of Amazing Saturday from November. A statement was issued in this regard on October 20 by her agency.

Confirming the news, Hyeri's agency Creative Grouping said that Hyeri will be a part of Amazing Saturday-Doremi Market until the end of November, and then she will step down. The production house is said to be have not finalized on a replacement for Hyeri yet.

Hyeri joined the Amazing Saturday team in 2018, and was one of original line-ups of the show. It is considered as one of tvN's most popular shows in the variety category. This has left fans wondering about Hyeri's reason for leaving the successful show after being a part of it for three years.

Reports claimed that Hyeri's reason for leaving the show was that she wanted to concentrate on her acting career. Te youngest member of Girl's Day Kpop band, she made her acting debut with drama Tasty Life in 2012. She also starred in dramas Seonam Girls High School Investigators in 2014, Hyde Jekyll, Me in 2015, Reply 1988 in 2015 and 2016, Entertainer in 2016, Two Cops in 2018, Miss Lee in 2019 and she also made a cameo appearance in the ongoing hit drama Record Of Youth starring Park Bo Gum and Park Seo Dam.

Hyeri wants to make a comeback in the television and take up acting as a full time profession, say reports. She might have just declared her passion for acting by posting a photo with Park Bo Gum that has made the internet go crazy.

Hyeri, Park Bo Gum Camaraderie

Hyeri was seen in the October 19 episode of drama Record of Youth. Hyeri played the role of actress Lee Hae Ji who gets introduced to the lead character Park So Dam [who plays Ahn Jung Ha] in the drama. She got to reunite with her Reply 1988 co-actor Park Bo Gum who plays the lead character Sa Hye Joon, an actor and model in Record of Youth.

Hyeri made sure to make her reunion with Park Bo Gum memorable by clicking a picture together and posting it on her social media account. The caption read: With superstar Sa Hye Joon. Looks like she was cheering Park Bo Gum on, who is currently serving in the Navy as part of his military enlistment.

Lee Hyeri is yet to announce her new project and reports claim that she is considering offers and is expected to finalize on a project soon.