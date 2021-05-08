Blackpink's Lisa to Join Hands with DJ Snake for Solo Debut? French Record Producer Deletes Tweets After Confirmation

DJ Snake has apparently revealed a surprising piece of news about his first-ever collaboration with Blackpink's Lisa. The French record producer, during his interaction with fans, opened up about joining hands with the Thai singer before deleting those tweets.

DJ Snake's Chat with Fans

It all started when a fan asked DJ Snake whether he would collaborate with Lisa and Selena Gomez for which he said "Nope". He came up with a surprising response for a follow-up question asked by another follower.

The fan asked whether he had plans to team up with Lisa and he responded with a GIF picture saying "ÿes." Thereafter, fans started asking more about the project and questioned him about the progress of the track.

Song is Completed

DJ Snake then said, "Song is done." As the news started spreading among the fans of Blackpink, he deleted all the tweets which again took his followers by a surprise.

Going by the reports, Blackpink's solo debut might feature a song with DJ Snake.

After Jennie and Rose, Lisa is said to be prepping up for her solo debut. Her agency YG Entertainment has confirmed that she will come up with a solo album this year, but the date of its release has not been revealed.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the rapper had claimed that she and YG Entertainment was excited to come up with solo music. According to the 24-year old, this album holds a special place in her heart since she was able to give inputs to the project.

Fans had also jumped to conclusion that the title of the album was 'Coming Soon' as she had used those words in interviews. It is said that the album will be out next month.

Blackpink's Jennie had made her solo debut in 2018 with the 'Solo' single. Rose made her solo debut with 'R' in March 2021.