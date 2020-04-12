K-pop singer-actress Jisoo has been removed from the acting label's website YG Stage. Her profile is no more available on YG Entertainment's subsidiary channel YG Stage.

The issue was raised by Jisoo fansite JISOONET who noticed that the BLACKPINK singer Jisoo was no more there on the YG Stage website. The reason for the same is not known yet. Neither Jisoo nor YG Entertainment have released any statement regarding this. Jisoo's fan club JISOONET wrote on Twitter: "From this to this... Jisoo will never shine in that company."

Fans of Jisoo upset

Fans even speculated that Jisoo herself might have not shown interest in extending the contract with YG Entertainment and raised concerns about BLACKPINK's future. However, nothing about Jisoo's contract has been finalized yet.

But fans are debating that there is a possibility that Jisoo's contract might not have been extended and that might be the reason for removing her from the website. Fans expressed that they were really upset about this and have started speaking about the way of YG Entertainment treating its stars.

Jisoo debuted as BLACKPINK member

Kim Ji Soo popularly known as Jisoo debuted as BLACKPINK member in August 2016. She was praised for her role in two Korean extended plays, Square Up and Kill This Love, along with a Japanese studio album, Blackpink in Your Area, and extended play Blackpink. From February 2017 to February 2018, Jisoo won hearts as an MC alongside Got7's Jin-young and NCT's Do-young for SBS show Inkigayo.

Since June 2019, Jisoo appeared in tvN fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles along with 2PM's Nichkhun. Arthdal Chronicles starred the likes of Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-vin. Jisoo ranked as tenth popular Kpop idol with 12.8 million followers on Instagram in April 2019.

Jisoo born on January 3, 1995, in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, joined YG Entertainment through auditions as a trainee in 2011 She also made her TV drama debut in 2015, in the KBS2 drama The Producers. She appeared in a cameo role with 2NE1's Sandara Park and Winner's Kang Seung-yoon. She also won many endorsements including Samsonite alongside actor Lee Min-ho, Smart Uniform, LG Electronics, and Nikon.