BLACKPINK Member Jennie to Take Legal Action Against Illegal Publications and Fake News

BLACKPINK member Jennie has released an official statement through her agency, OA Entertainment, announcing her plans to take legal action against illegal publications and fake news. The agency stated that there were several illicit publications and phony news with false information impersonating the artist's father.

The entertainment company urged the fans to stay cautious because the claims were false. It has no connection to the artists. According to the firm, Jennie's followers must be alert about the illegal materials available in the market. The entertainment company stated that it would take legal action against the people spreading this false information.

OA Entertainment will take legal action against those pursuing criminal charges for defamation and obstruction of business through our law firm. The entertainment company will also take legal action against people responsible for sexual harassment, malicious slander, and defamation against the BLACKPINK member.

Here is the Complete Statement by OA Entertainment: