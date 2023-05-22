BLACKPINK Crushes Another World Record to Become the only Girl K-Pop Band to Earn $100 Million in World Tour Ticket Sales

Making or breaking records frequently is not new for the all-girl K-Pop band BLACKPINK. They are undoubtedly one of the most saleable celeb groups. Now the group of supremely talented and gorgeous girls has set another massive world record.

The Born Pink World Tour began a few months ago and has since evolved into a career-changing series of events for the girls. Given that their tour just sold tickets worth $100 million, it is safe to say that Blackpink is making history, and in a big way. With this huge revenue that they have earned with ticket sales, BLACKPINK has become the only girl band that has achieved this kind of success and popularity worldwide. It is more surprising because the tour has not ended yet. There are still 29 dates pending for tour completion.

For the unversed, Blackpink went on a small hiatus in 2022 and then they released their phenomenally successful album Born Pink. Spearheaded by the title track Shut Down and lead single Pink Venom, the album turned out to be something of a viral sensation.

And now, months after launching their Born Pink world tour, the girls have officially sold 100 million dollars in ticket sales, Isn't that a staggering sum of money? But wait until you hear this: Born Pink is now the highest-grossing tour ever by a female girl group!

The band members are a few of the busiest celebrities in South Korea and have been making buzz for all the right reasons in addition to touring the world. While Lisa was recently in Venice for a BVLGARI high jewelry launch, Jennie is in France for the Cannes Film Festival to promote her upcoming HBO series The Idol. RosÃ©, on the other hand, has already made her Cannes debut for YSL's short film, whereas Jisoo has been attending fan signings and other events to promote her new album.