A Black woman who was arrested for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan smeared paint on two more murals hours after being released on Saturday night and livestreamed herself doing that. Bevelyn Beatty, 29, who kept shouting "refund our police" as she smeared paint on the murals, livestreamed her act on Facebook.

In the most recent post, Beatty recounted how she, along with a few of her accomplices, kept smearing paint on the murals all night long. In the first livestream Beatty can be seen smearing paint on a Black Lives Matter mural, while an officer tries to apprehend her, following which she was arrested.

On a Vandalizing Spree

Beatty, who opposes the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the videos posted by her on Facebook, can be seen smearing paint outside the Midtown skyscraper, and Black Lives Matter murals in Harlem and on Fulton Street later on Saturday. Beatty can be seen in the first video in Manhattan around 3pm on Saturday carrying more than a dozen cans of paint in the back of a van accompanied by two other people, according to the New York Post.

Officers standing close to her ask her what she intends to do but don't intervene. She is heard telling the cops that she is "decorating". She then carries the cans to 5th Avenue while shouting "Refund the police" and "Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matter!"

Following this, she was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and but released a few hours later. According to the police, one of the officers surrounding the woman slipped on the paint and fell, injuring his head and arm, while trying to confront her. The officer has been admitted to the Bellevue Hospital and is now stable.

Repeat Act

Beatty, however, didn't stop. Hours after her release, she once again took to the streets, accompanied by her accomplices and armed with cans of paints. This time she smeared paint over a mural at West 125th Street and then over another at Fulton Street in Brooklyn. And this time too she livestreamed the incidents. These two incidents took place on Saturday night.

Beatty looks more aggressive in the third video where she can be heard saying, "Jesus matters. We're taking our country back. We're taking it back, and let me tell you something, the police need our help. They can't stand alone. Don't just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground," as she pours the paint cans on the mural at Fulton Street in Brooklyn.

Later, she posted another video titled, 'About last night, want to give you a quick update' explaining her actions. "Ya'll, we did an all-nighter," Beatty says in the final video that was posted on Facebook on Sunday. "Let me tell you something, yesterday was epic."

Saturday's incident comes just after two people smeared blue paint on the yellow letters of the mural in Manhattan on Friday afternoon. However, there was at least one white person involved, with one wearing an "All Lives Matter" shirt and a Pride flag with the words "LGBT for Trump" around their neck in the earlier incident.

So far, three people have been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural on the 5th Avenue. The mural was painted in front of Trump Tower on July 9. President Donald Trump has described the mural a "symbol of hate."