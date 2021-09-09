Black Woman Says She Would Have Been Shot During Altercation With 'Maskless' Chicago Police Officer (Viral Video)

A video showing an altercation between a Black woman walking her dog and a white Chicago police officer on North Avenue Beach has gone viral on social media recently. In the video, the Black woman identified as Nikkita Brown is seen being physically mishandled by the police officer after a heated encounter.

During an exclusive interview with ABC, Brown narrated her ordeal recalling that she thought she was going to be killed during the beach incident. "I thought I was going to die," Brown said further adding that she thought he was going to kill her. "I had it in my mind that I was going to be shot," Brown said.

The video, which appears to be shot by onlookers nearby further shows the maskless police officer physically attacking Brown while her pet tries to help her. At one point the police officer also tells her that she wasn't going to see her dog again.

Brown said that she tried to de-escalate the situation, but, it got intense. "I know that as soon as he got out the car, I'm thinking to myself, how can I kind of deter the situation? How can I deescalate the situation?" Brown recalled, according to reports.

"Now understand this," the police officer begins in the viral video. "Please, respect my space, it's COVID, 6-feet, you do not have a mask on," Brown said while trying to walk away. However, the officer didn't comply instead he said he didn't need a mask as he was outside.

The situation worsened as the white police officer further went on to physically attack her and try to snatch her cellphone. Brown recalled that at the time of the incident, there were many other people walking out on the beach at the same time, but she was the one targeted which she thinks was because of her race. The whole incident started as the Chicago police officer ordered her to leave the beach, which was reportedly closed at the time.

Meanwhile, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is currently investigating the incident that occurred on August 28. COPA has already reviewed the police officer's body-worn camera video as part of the ongoing investigation, but it is unclear if the agency has recorded any statement from Brown in the case.

Moreover, following COPA's recommendation, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown has placed the officer on administrative duties, pending the agency's inquiry.