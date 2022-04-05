Black Lives Matter Used $6 Million in Donations to Buy Luxurious 6,500 Sq. Ft Mansion in Southern California

The leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement secretly bought a swanky Southern California home for nearly $6 million using donation cash, according to a report by New York Magazine.

The alleged purchase of the lavish 6,500-square foot mansion was made in 2020 and was first reported by the magazine on Monday.

House Has More Than 6 Bedrooms, a Pool, Parking for More Than 20 Cars

Three leaders of the social justice movement â€“ Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Melina Abdullah â€“ recorded a video last June outside of the "secretly bought" estate, dining and drinking champagne while marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, according to the outlet.

According to a real estate listing cited by the New York Magazine, the mansion boasts more than six bedrooms and bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, a soundstage, a pool and bungalow and parking for more than 20 cars.

The residence was purchased by a man named Dyane Pascall in October 2020 two weeks after BLMGNF received $66.5 million from its fiscal sponsor earlier that month. Pascall is the financial manager for Janaya and Patrisse Consulting â€” an LLC operated by Cullors and her spouse, Janaya Khan, New York Magazine reported.

Ownership was then transferred within a week to an LLC in Delaware, ensuring the property's owner wouldn't be disclosed, according to the report.

Cullors Resigned Last May Following Criticism Over High-Profile Purchases

The news comes as the foundation continues to face federal scrutiny for the alleged misappropriation of donated funds - and comes less than a year after BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigned last May following revelations that she spent millions on a slew of high-profile property purchases - three homes in the Los Angeles area and another outside Atlanta.

BLM Board Member Says House Purchased as 'Housing and Studio Space'

The residence was purchased on the intention for it to serve as "housing and studio space" for recipients of the Black Joy Creators Fellowship, BLMGNF board member Shalomyah Bowers told the magazine in a statement Friday.

The foundation had "always planned" to disclose the home's legal filings this May and it doesn't serve as anyone's personal residence, Bowers said. However, the statement did not spell out why little content has been produced there over some 17 months if it was in fact intended to be a creative space, according to the report.

The property was acquired in "furtherance of BLM's mission," as well as for any ancillary usages as needed, Bowes said in a statement to the New York Post Monday.

"The organization always planned to disclose the property on the upcoming 990 due May 15th as part of BLMGNF's ongoing transparency efforts," Bowers' statement continued. "BLMGNF has and continues to utilize the space for programming and leadership off-sites. The property does not serve as a personal residence."