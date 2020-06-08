Amzon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos has shared a profanity-laced email that he received from an angry customer on Instagram Sunday. The email was sent to the Amazon billionaire from a man called Dave, who criticized the Bezos for supporting the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Bezos took the screenshot of Dave's email and posted it on Instagram.

The email from an Amazon customer

After the protests started in the U.S., several companies have shown their support for the movement to bring a change in a racist society. Earlier when a similar incident took place, he responded to the customer with a strong voice. In this recent case, he mentioned that the man was the "kind of customer I'm happy to lose."

The Amazon customer wrote in the email: "You obviously are not an idiot or you wouldn't have the financial success that you have had."

"I was placing an order with your company when I discovered your statement of support for Black Lives Matter," Dave said and added that "I canceled my order and I know for a fact I won't be the only one."

In response, Bezos wrote that there have been "a number of sickening" but "not surprising responses" in his inbox since his last post. He mentioned that such hate shouldn't be allowed to hide in the shadows and it is now very important to make it visible. He added, "This is just one example of the problem."

Supporting Black Lives Matter

Bezos earlier showed his support for the "Black Live Matter" movement after he received another email sent by a customer who said that it was "disturbing" and "offensive" that Amazon posted a message on its website in solidarity with the movement and mentioned that "ALL LIVES MATTER".

But none of the supporters of the recent movement, including the organizers, ever described the protests as "only" 'Black Lives Matter.' The protests started with this name signifies how historically African Americans were dominated in the country who were used earlier as slaves. It speaks about racism and the disproportionate risk that black people face in the country's law enforcement and justice system.

However, there are other Amazon executives who have been vocal in supporting the movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. The company earlier announced that it would be donating $10 million to organizations supporting justice and equity, including the NAACP and the National Urban League, among others.