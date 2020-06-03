Fox News host Tucker Carlson has slammed private companies for their 'double standards', saying they are profiting from the Black Lives Matter movement by adopting its slogans. Carlson accused private companies like Citibank of hypocrisy for adopting slogans from the racial injustice movement while placing debt on poor black citizens they can't afford.

'These People are Scam Artists'

"It is hard to know exactly who is responsible for these sad changes to America, but it's very easy to see who is benefiting from them. They are the same people lecturing you about white privilege and systemic racism. This isn't accidental," Carlson said, before citing Citibank's example.

Carlson pointed out that Citibank will plaster Black Lives Matter logos on its Instagram page so people won't question the interest rates they're charging African American people. "If you really cared about the poor, you wouldn't crush them with debt they can't afford," he added.

Carlson then called out businesses that claim to care about black lives while supporting abortion clinics in minority communities, referring to them as frauds. "Of course, if you really cared about black lives, you probably wouldn't put abortion clinics in black neighborhoods, but they do. These people are scam artists. They are playing you."

Double Standards of Private Corporations

For those who may not be aware, Citigroup Inc was accused of issuing loans to African Americans with rates 3.38-times higher than other borrowers. Wells Fargo & Co. of charging 2.28 times more, while J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. loaned out at rates 2.21 times higher. However, all three companies were quick to issue statements condemning racism and expressing their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This week's terrible events in Minneapolis, together with too many others occurring around our country, are tragic and heartbreaking," JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon and Brian Lamb, the bank's newly appointed diversity chief, wrote in a memo to U.S. employees on Friday, May 29. "Let us be clear -- we are watching, listening and want every single one of you to know we are committed to fighting against racism and discrimination wherever and however it exists."

Wells Fargo & Co. CEO Charlie Scharf sent an email to employees Friday saying that while, as a white man, he "cannot really appreciate and understand what people of color experience," he can "commit that our company will do all we can to support our diverse communities and foster a company culture that deeply values and respects diversity and inclusion."

"Despite the progress the United States has made, black Americans are too often denied basic privileges that others take for granted," Citibank's CFO Mark Mason Mason said in a blog post titled "I can't breathe" on the company's website.

In a separate memo sent out to workers, Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat acknowledged that many employees have experienced racism in their daily lives. "I want you to know that your colleagues and I will always stand with you," Corbat said in a memo to employees. "While I can try to empathize with what it must be like to be a black person in America, I haven't walked in those shoes."