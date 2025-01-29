Singaporean Woman Rushed to Hospital After Car Crashes into Road Barrier

A vehicle carrying a 29-year-old female passenger went off course and collided with a concrete barrier at the East Coast Parkway (ECP) exit towards Rochor Road. The injured woman was taken to the hospital.

The police said the 59-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

Stomp was told by the police that the accident was reported to them on Monday at around 11.15 am. The police think that the car 'self-skidded'.

A video of the event that had been uploaded on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page was brought to Stomp's attention by Stomper Lau Lau.

The vehicle in the video crashes into the concrete barrier on the side of the motorway exit after failing to stay in the right-most lane.

Other PHV drivers and Facebook users have started making assumptions about what might have caused the collision.

The majority of internet users speculated that the driver might have been distracted by his phone use, while some believed that he might have fallen asleep while driving as a result of "after-lunch syndrome."

One user wrote, "Use phone or too tired and doze off?" while another commented, "Hope he have to pay for the repair of the barrier also." A third one said, "Actually the stone barrel also dangerous...it is sticking out the road... Should have removed."