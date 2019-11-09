Black Friday is still weeks away but that hasn't stopped retailers from trying to pull in shoppers with enticing deals and discounts. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is selling like hotcakes this holiday season and if you're in the market for a new iPhone and looking for a good deal, here's a tip: Don't go to an Apple store.

Of course, the iPhone 11 is the more affordable option, starting at $699, but the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max come with a hefty price tag, starting at $999 and $1099 respectively. Luckily, there are multiple ways to save on the next-generation iPhone with upgrade programs, instalment plans, and trade-ins.

So if that's how you were planning to purchase the latest iPhone this year, check out some of these iPhone 11 Black Friday deals. Here's the kicker: you won't even have to wait until Nov. 29 because retail giants like Best Buy, Sam's Club, and Target are already offering the devices on sale.

Best Buy – Save up to $500

Best Buy's iPhone 11 deal, which is a part of the company's early Black Friday sale event, is already live. All you need to do is choose your iPhone model: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, activate it on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and exchange your current smartphone. This deal can save you up to $500 and is valid until Sunday, Nov. 10 and will require an in-store visit. The deal will return on Black Friday.

Sam's Club – Save up to $650

Sam's Club's is having a special one-day sale today offering exciting deals on products, including the iPhone 11 series. The deal works even better for those who still can't decide whether they want to trade-in their older device. Sam's Club will give you a $400 gift card once you purchase and activate an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max on an installment plan.

If you choose to exchange your older handset, you get an additional $250 on your gift card, which brings the total to $650. However, the trade-in devices that are eligible include the 512 GB Samsung Note 9, 256 GB iPhone 8 Plus 256GB or newer and other select devices.

Target – Save $200

Target's iPhone 11 Black Friday deal also offers buyers with a $200 gift card on the new iPhone 11 devices if purchased and activated from Friday through Sunday. It may seem like the worse deal out when compared to what Best Buy and Sam's Club are offering, but the $200 gift card is guaranteed.

The retailer notes that it will also reward you up to $500 if you purchase any of the iPhone 11 phones with a trade-in and new line activation. Target's offer might be more practical for some customers, especially RedCard holders looking to rake in savings, as well as customers who have already planned to make a few other Black Friday purchases at Target.