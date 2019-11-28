Black Friday is less than 24 hours away and retailers like Amazon are trying to pull in online shoppers with some exciting deals and discounts ahead of the big day. Amazon arrived recently in Singapore but that hasn't stopped the retail giant from cashing in on the biggest shopping event of the year. The online marketplace is offering electronics including smartphones, laptops, cameras and other gadgets at knockdown prices as part of its Black Friday sale.

iPhone XS and XS Max

We've hand-picked some of the best deals available on Amazon's Singapore website and the retailer's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max offer is something you shouldn't miss out on. The retailer has knocked off S$34 off the iPhone XS and S$46 off the iPhone XS Max's price tag ahead of Black Friday.

LG Gram 14-inch laptop

The LG Gram 14-inch laptop with full HD display is also on offer for S$1,790, S$490 less than its normal retail price. The LG product is powered by an Intel 8th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD and features a fingerprint sensor as well as a battery that lasts up to 19.5 hours on a single charge.

Google Pixel 3a

Next up is the Google Pixel 3a, which Amazon is offering at a discount of 25%. This translates into almost a S$128 saving on the smartphone. However, the offer is only available on the white color model with 64GB storage capacity, which isn't expandable.

Lenovo Ideapad L340

The L340 Ideapad from Lenovo is a gaming laptop that features a 15.6-inch HD LED display and Amazon has slashed S$204 off its retail price for Black Friday. The device runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and allows gamers to enjoy a seamless performance and graphics with an AMD Radeon Vega8 graphics card.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Amazon's Kindle Oasis lineup is the most expensive of all the company's e-readers but they're no longer expensive thanks to this deal from the retail giant. You can save up to a S$144 on the 32GB 4G LTE + WiFi Graphite model at Amazon. So if you're looking to purchase a Kindle for yourself or a loved one, grab this deal before it disappears.

Panasonic Lumix ZS60 4K Camera

This compact digital camera is equipped with an 18 Megapixel sensor that allows users to take high resolution pictures and shoot videos in 4K Ultra HD. The camera, which also features an electronic viewfinder and an LCD screen with touchscreen functionality, is being sold at a 41% discount on Amazon and is available for S$ 347 (only black color option).

JBL Control X Wireless Speakers

Stream your favorite music with these Bluetooth-enabled wireless speakers from JBL that include the company's High Definition Imaging (HDI) waveguide tech. The wireless speakers, which come with one 1" (25mm) CMMD Lite tweeter and a 5.25"woofer, get a 63% discount on Amazon, which will save you about S$500 (available in red, black and white).

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Headphones

These feature-heavy V-Moda Crossfade M-100 headphones are incredibly durable, include an inline remote and microphone, can fold into a compact bundle, and effectively filter out external noise. Amazon is taking S$93 off the retail price and is available in three color options: White Silver, Shadow and Matte Black Metal.

Click here to check out other Black Friday deals on electronics at Amazon.