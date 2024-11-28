Black Friday 2024: A Simple Guide to Shop Safely and Effectively 

Black Friday 2024 is here with amazing deals to attract consumers to grab everything at unbelievable prices. From brands like Abercrombie & Fitch to retail giants, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart, every business in the US has come up with amazing offers for this shopping frenzy holiday season. Deals, offers, and discounts tempt people to make bigger purchases.

This holiday weekend sale makes people buy things they may not need with the money they do not have. Amazing credit card offers let consumers go shopping frenzy and get ripped off. According to various holiday shopping surveys, Americans spend massive amounts of money during this holiday season. Shop surveys stated shoppers are left with an alarming amount of debt after their holiday season.

A shopping survey conducted by Intuit Credit Karma found that one-third of the shoppers in the US have at least $5,000 in debt while leading to the holiday season sale. Another survey conducted by personal finance site WalletHub found that 47 percent of consumers are heading to the holiday shopping season with debt from the last season. NerdWallet also found that 28 percent of shoppers have not paid off their debt from the previous holiday season.

"Americans are entering the holiday season in the red," USA Today quoted Emily Childers, consumer financial expert at Credit Karma.

So, here is a simple guide to shop safely and effectively on this Black Friday sale: