Black Friday is just a few days away and Best Buy has already kicked off its sale with hundreds of deals and offers ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year. Consumers can save hundreds of dollars on popular products and get a head start this holiday season.

Best Buy's Apple Watch 4 Deal

If you're in the market for a smartwatch or would like to gift a wearable device to a loved one, then Best Buy has a great deal for you and it's live. The retailer is offering the 44mm Apple Watch 4 with GPS and cellular (and a stainless steel case) for $399, which means it's offering a $300 discount on the device, and best price we've come across for the smartwatch yet. The offer is available on four color options: space black, silver and gold.

Best Buy is also selling the GPS-only Apple Watch 4 variant for $299, knocking $50 off the price tag. Well, the Apple Watch Series 4 isn't Apple's latest smartwatch offering, that title would go to the Series 5, which came out a couple of months ago but it does some equipped with some pretty neat features and is a steal at the price it's being offered for.

Health features like ECG and Fall Detection

The Apple Watch 4 is loaded with a host of health-centric features, including a built-in ECG (short for an electrocardiogram) and irregular rhythm notification feature that monitors your heart rate and sends you a notification if any irregularities are detected.

The smartwatch is not only capable of tracking most workouts and keeping track of the number of calories you've burned but also offers personalized coaching to keep you going. The Apple Watch models on sale at Best Buy also include cellular connectivity in case you want to use your smartwatch without pairing it to an iPhone.

Moreover, the smartwatch is water resistant up to 50 metres of depth underwater and features a 30% larger display than its processor, which makes it easier for users to check out their health activity, messages and notifications. The Series 4 smartwatch boasts an impressive 18-hour battery life along with safety features like emergency SOS and fall detection.

The fall detection feature, as the name suggests, users sensors to detect a hard while the user is wearing the watch, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert, allowing the user to contact emergency services. The feature has already been credited for saving the life of a young couple who fell off a cliff, as we previously reported.

Walmart Black Friday Deals

Walmart is knocking $100 bucks off the new iPhone 11 series -- the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the offer is valid only with a qualified activation on AT&T and Verizon. For 50-inch 4K TVs, prices have seen a downward trend and this Black Friday, the 50-inch Vizio 4K TV is retailing for $248 on Walmart, which $200 less.

For health freaks, Fitbit has now added support for Alexa into its Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch offering it $50 cheaper. For gaming buffs, an Xbox console will come with a 1TB Xbox Xbox One S and three sports titles: NBA 2K20, FIFA 20 and Madden 20, and a bonus controller for just $299. If you're not into console gaming and prefer playing on the PC, then this Black Friday laptop deal comes with a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, powered by NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650, for $649, which usually retails for $900.

Another Mario Kart 8 for the Nintendo Switch and two Joycon wheels is available for just $50, while Frozen 22 is being sold $25 bundle. The AirPods 2 are being sold for just $139 for a limited time, $20 less than what they're normally sold for. They come with the H1 chip built-in and include support for Siri when connected to an iPhone.