Black Friday has arrived and although there are plenty of great deals available on Nintendo Switch consoles across retailers, chances are that most of them are already sold out, like the Nintendo Switch and Minecraft bundle on Walmart.

Google Shopping deal sold out

The Nintendo Switch Lite console arrived not very long ago but that hasn't stopped retailers from offering deals on the handheld console on Black Friday. The Switch Lite was available at Google Shopping for a discounted price of $175 (with the promo code 19CYBERNS) earlier today but the console is no longer in stock.

If you're looking to purchase Nintendo's smaller, handheld-only iteration of the Switch for yourself or a loved one, you need not be disheartened. We've found another great deal on the Switch Lite that offers the console at its lowest price yet.

Save $30 on the Switch Lite at Rakuten

You can buy the Switch Lite at the digital marketplace Rakuten via seller SNG Trading for $169 (plus any sales tax), which is a 20 per cent discount on the $200 retail price of the console, its lowest price yet. All you need to do is add the Switch Lite to your cart and use the Thanksgiving special promo code THANKS20 at checkout. The offer is available on all three colour options, yellow, grey and turquoise.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday games sale

We all know that deals on Nintendo Switch games are rare to come but this holiday season retailers are going all out with the discounts they're offering on Switch titles. We've put together a list of the best deals currently available on Nintendo Switch games below: