Apple's new MacBook Pro arrived earlier this month and its everything you've ever wanted in a laptop, from a bigger 16-inch display and a thin bezel to a new redesigned keyboard layout that replaces its problem-ridden butterfly keyboard. Apple launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro nearly two weeks ago but that hasn't stopped retailers from serving up discounts on the product ahead of Black Friday.

Save up to $150 on new 16-inch MacBook Pro

For the first time ever, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is getting a discount of about $150 thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale. The online retailer has slashed the device's price from $2,399 to $2,25, which is a $148 discount that might not seem significant, but for a recently released Apple product like this one, it's almost unheard of.

Although Amazon is offering deals across all configurations, the full $150 discount is available on the high-end model, which is equipped with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an eight-core Core i9. This is also only on the silver color option so if you want to opt for the space gray version, you'll have to shell out an additional $13.

Alternatively, you can also go for the base configuration, which also includes 16GB of RAM and the Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card. The difference, however, is a six-core Core i7 and a smaller 512GB SSD. Amazon is offering the silver model at a $147 discount and is knocking off $116 on the space gray variant. There's no telling how long these deals will last, so definitely hurry if you want to get in on the action.

Save $300 on MacBook Air



If performance is not your criteria then you might want to consider Amazon's Black Friday deal on the 2017 MacBook Air. The retail giant is offering the 2017 MacBook Air, which comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, for just $699. The laptop usually retails for $999, and the Amazon deal makes it cheaper than Apple's iPad Pro, which is a pretty sweet deal.

Although it's an older processor but there not a significant difference in terms of performance when compared to that of the current mid-2019 model. Moreover, this laptop came out before Apple started adding the Butterfly keyboard to literally every laptop in its line-up so if you're not a big fan of the butterfly keyboard and the problems associated with it, then you can either get this laptop or shell out some more for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.