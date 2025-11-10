Bixby Mom Drank Six-Pack, Shot of Rum Before Passing Out on Top of Baby, Killing Him

A Bixby woman has been charged with child neglect after the death of her 5-month-old baby, according to court records.

Bixby police were called to a home around 5:44 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2025. Officers found the baby's father performing CPR on the infant, who was gray and not breathing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers said they tried to wake the baby's mother, identified as Sarah Jamison, by yelling, shining a flashlight on her and shaking the bed for about two minutes. Police reported Jamison smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and needed help walking to the couch.



Jamison reportedly told officers, "If my kid is dead, I might as well be too," and, "I said I needed help, I tried to get help." She later told police the last thing she remembered was drinking a six-pack of Voodoo Ranger Juice Force beer and taking a shot of rum the night before. She said she didn't remember anything after that.

Jamison said she stopped drinking during her pregnancy but began again about six weeks after giving birth. She told officers she had been struggling with postpartum symptoms more than with her previous children.

Officials said the baby's father told investigators he got home around 10 p.m. the night before. The couple drank together before Jamison took the baby to bed while he stayed on the couch.

He later went to bed and found the baby under Jamison's shoulder, not breathing. He called 911 and began CPR. Both parents told police they regularly co-slept with the baby, according to the affidavit.

At 8:45 a.m., Jamison's blood was drawn at the hospital. Her blood alcohol content was .309, according to the affidavit.