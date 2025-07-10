Bitcoin Hits Record High Near $112,000 as Institutional Demand Surges

Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high late Wednesday, nearing $112,000. The rise is fueled by growing institutional interest and a stronger risk appetite among major financial players.

Bitcoin reached a record $111,988.90 before slightly easing to $111,259—still up 0.4% for the day. Since January, the world's largest cryptocurrency has gained more than 18%, driven by institutional adoption and favorable regulatory signals.

Anthony Pompliano, CEO of Professional Capital Management, highlighted the maturing nature of Bitcoin, stating in a note, "Bitcoin becomes less risky as it grows in size. Now that it's a trillion-dollar asset, global capital allocators are entering the space."

Policy moves under the Trump administration have also supported the broader crypto market. Trump Media & Technology Group, linked to the former president's family, filed to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on digital assets like bitcoin, ether, solana, and ripple.

The momentum extended beyond bitcoin. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, hit a one-month high of $2,794.95 and was last trading at $2,740.99, up 5.4%.

Crypto-related stocks also saw gains. MicroStrategy (MSTR) climbed 4.7% to $415.41, while Coinbase (COIN) jumped 5.4% to $373.85. These moves reflect increased investor confidence in the sector, especially as Wall Street indexes continue to break records despite ongoing tariff concerns.

The continued surge in Bitcoin and related assets signals growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies as legitimate investment vehicles.