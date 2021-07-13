Bisexual Megan Fox Posts Racy Snap in Grey Corset on IG Ahead of 'Jimmy Kimmel' Tonight

Megan Fox, who shocked her fans with her romance with rocker boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, is making heads turn on Instagram with her sultry update where she announced that she is all set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel's show tonight.

The Goddess-looking celebrity posted a racy snap of herself flaunting massive assets in a grey corset, leaving fans drooling on the internet. Her flawless skin and sultry look in the risque update have garnered much attention from social media fans.

The eye-popping photo racked up over 1.5 million views within hours since it appeared on the photo-sharing platform. Fox, who has proved that she's more loved-up with her beau on Saturday at the star-studded UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, gazed at the camera lens with her beautiful eyes for the sexy photo.

Megan Fox on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Well, this is not the first time Megan Fox appearing in the famous Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Fox, who had found fame at a very young age, featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2009 when she expressed that she was mistreated by many in the industry. Fox talked about her first time working with director Bay. Fox told Kimmel about a cameo role she played in the movie Bay's Bad Boys II, four years before the first Transformers movie.

During the interview, Fox recalled that when Bay was informed about her minor age and hence cannot do a bar scene in the film, the director decided to have her dance under a waterfall wearing a patriotic bikini, cowboy hat, and six-inch heels instead. She later got fired for feuding with Bay and comparing him to Hitler, a comment for which she has since apologized.

Well, Fox is always in the limelight for her daring social media stunts. The diva has been making headlines not just for her relationship status but for her sexuality which has raised eyebrows lately. Fox, known for having high-profile relationships with men like Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green, is bisexual. At the end of Pride Month June, Fox showed off her rainbow manicure in a stunning shot and posted that she's been "putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades."

Bisexual Megan Wants To Date former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima?

Megan Fox publicly asked supermodel Adriana Lima out on a date recently. However, former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima seems to have made the first move as the model posted a side-by-side photo with Megan Fox on Instagram, leaving fans confused with their resemblance.

Lima posted the picture with a caption that read, "@meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up ☎️ my only request is.... We share the same makeup artist @patrickta."