As Showtime's Homeland successfully completed its eight-season run on April 26, the Sunday night time slot will now be occupied by popular business drama Billions from this week with the premiere of season 5.

The first episode of Billions is titled The New Decas and will feature the new achievement of Bobby Axelrod while introducing his new rival to viewers. The character will be played by House of Cards actor Corey Stoll and he will appear in the show as a small town businessman named Michael Prince.

The Strain star described Prince as the rival of Axe, who will have a neck-to-neck competition with the ambitious billionaire from scene one. The 44-year-old actor further revealed that his character will have lot of similarities with Axe, "but it's tempered with this drive to do good".

"There is lot of conflict between Prince and other characters, but stronger than that is the fight within himself to reconcile being a capitalist and a good person," Stoll told Entertainment Weekly.

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies as Professor Catherine Brant

Another character who will make her first appearance in Billions through the premiere of season 5 is The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies. She will portray sociology professor and author Catherine Brant, who will team up with Chuck Rhoades.

"She is a conduit for Chuck Rhoades finding another side of himself. She comes from a place of non-judgment and she is not deterred by his behaviour, which he finds quite enlightening," the 53-year-old actress said.

Here is the official synopsis for Billions season 5 episode 1 - Bobby Axelrod reaches a major milestone. Chuck struggles to get his bearings, and he and Wendy navigate a new normal. Tensions are high at Axe Cap now that Taylor Mason is back. Axe faces off against new rival Mike Prince. Taylor wrestles with a decision.

How to watch The New Decas online?

Episode 1 of the fifth season will air on Showtime this Sunday, May 3, at 9 pm EST. Followers of the popular drama series in the US can also watch the show on Showtime's official website or on Showtime App. People from other parts of the globe will have to wait a little longer to watch the show online.

Check out the promo of Billions season 5 premiere below: