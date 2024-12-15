Billionaire Art Dealer Who Made Marlborough Gallery Force, Starved to Death in $50M Fortune Scheme: Partner Accused of Chilling Betrayal

An 87-year-old Manhattan art dealer, Pierre Levai, died under suspicious circumstances, sparking a bitter legal battle. Levai's family claims his much younger partner, Marcia Levine, starved him to death and attempted to claim his $50 million estate. The allegations were detailed in a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed by Levai's wife and son.

Levai, known for his ties to the renowned Marlborough Gallery, faced severe neglect in his final months, according to court papers. By April, he had gone three weeks without food and was hospitalized in critical condition with septic shock. His family accuses Levine of causing his death and claims she is disqualified from inheritance under New York's "slayer rule."

Levine stood to inherit $3 million, but the family is fighting to block her claim. Legal disputes over Levai's estate have also unfolded in Florida, where Levine unsuccessfully argued that Levai was a Florida resident.

Levai's life appeared charmed for decades. He amassed a fortune after founding Marlborough's New York branch in 1963. Married to his wife Rosi for 55 years, Levai reportedly maintained relationships with multiple partners, including Levine, a longtime employee. Despite this, Rosi claims she tolerated his infidelities and cared for him as his health declined.

In November 2023, Levine took Levai to Miami for a winter vacation. Shortly after, she allegedly began isolating him from his family and attempted to alter his estate plan. The family says Levine controlled Levai's phone, blocked communication with his wife and son, and persuaded him to buy her a $7 million Miami apartment.

Levai's family alleges Levine, aided by a Florida attorney, created estate documents contradicting his wishes. Even as his condition worsened, Levine allegedly refused to remove him from life support, prolonging his suffering. Levai's wife described him as "strapped to his bed for weeks, in pain and unable to speak to his family."

In response, a source close to Levine defended her, calling their relationship "loving and mutually supportive." Levine's legal team has expressed confidence in addressing the accusations in court.

Levai's death has cast a shadow over his legacy as an influential figure in the art world. His family continues to seek justice, determined to prevent what they see as Levine's exploitation of a vulnerable man. As legal proceedings unfold, the tragic story highlights the complexities of wealth, trust, and betrayal.

This ongoing legal battle underscores the fraught dynamics that can emerge in the intersection of personal relationships and immense wealth. Further court hearings will determine the fate of Levai's substantial estate.