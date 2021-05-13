Bill Gates Saw Divorce Coming and Told Golf Buddies His Marriage with Melinda was 'Loveless'

Bill Gates reportedly confided in his golf buddies that his marriage was "loveless" and was in the rough and that he and Melinda had been "living separate lives" for quite some time now. According to a New York Post report, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder told about his rocky marriage long before the couple announced their divorce.

Gates is an avid golfer and has reportedly been staying at an exclusive golf club in California where he also owns a mansion since news of their split broke. The couple announced their divorce earlier last week, ending their 27-year marriage. However, the exact reason that led to the divorce isn't yet known.

Biden Confides in Golf Buddies

According to a New York Post report, an insider told the outlet that the billionaire tech mogul had long told his golf buddies that he and Melinda were living separate live due to incompatibility in their married life. "Bill did talk to his close friends on the golf course," said the source. "He told them a while back that the marriage was loveless, that it had been over for some time and they were living separate lives."

A source told the outletthat news of the couple's divorce was "no surprise" because Bill's links to billionaire pedophile Jeffery Epstein had been a "bone of contention" in their marriage. "The split is no surprise to me," the source said.

"And any friendship with Epstein would have been a bone of contention for Melinda. There is no way that Melinda would have wanted to spend time with Epstein."

However, even then Melinda was not sure about whether to ask for a divorce from him for a long time. This was because of her strict Roman Catholic faith, claimed another source. The insider said Melinda is hoping to get an annulment from the Vatican after their civil divorce is finalized.

Gates Anticipated Divorce

Melinda and Bill announced their divorce last Monday with dual almost identical tweets. Days after that it was reported that Melinda reportedly began consulting divorce lawyers back as October 2019. It was around the same time Bill's friendship with Epstein hit the headlines. However, there is no suggestion or proof that Bill did anything wrong but many believe that this may have been one of the biggest reasons behind the couple's split.

Epstein's former butler once claimed the Gateses had visited Epstein's lavish $8 million Parisian apartment near the Arc de Triomphe, according to a 2019 article in FranceInfo.

"I served crowned heads, diplomats, businessmen and politicians," said the butler, who only identified himself as Gabriel. Among the powerful guests he listed were Bill and Melinda Gates.

That said, it is also being said that the billionaire philanthropist finds more solace in golf these days than leading a family life. Bill reportedly has been staying at the exclusive golf complex The Vintage Club in Indian Wells for the past three months.

According to Page Six, Gates was spotted there earlier this week with eldest daughter Jennifer, 25, and her partner, the Egyptian show jumper Nayel Nassar. A source also told the website that Bill knew that the divorce was coming and ran away to avoid media glare. "Bill clearly saw this divorce coming for a long time because he's been there for around three months. It is the perfect place for Bill to hide out from anyone who wants to question him about his divorce or his alleged ties to Epstein," the source said.

The Vintage Club costs $250,000 to join and boasts a spa, restaurants and two 18-hole golf courses, dubbing itself 'one of the United States' most prestigious' golf clubs. Gates bought a home there in 1990 for $12.5 million.

Although the couple hasn't said what prompted their divorce, sources including a former employee of their charity, Gates Foundation, had earlier confirmed that Melinda was unhappy about Epstein. It also gets evident from Melinda's tweet last week that their relationship had soured after she posed with her three children and hailed mothers' 'resilience' in a Mother's Day message, where there was no mention of Bill.