Bill Gates Calls Divorce from Melinda His 'Biggest Regret'

In a candid interview with The Times, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opened up about his divorce from ex-wife Melinda, calling it the mistake he regrets the most. Despite a life filled with achievements, Gates admitted this personal failure outweighs all others.

The couple, married for 27 years, announced their separation in May 2021. Their divorce became official later that year. During the interview in London, Gates reflected on how marriage had provided him stability during the demanding years of building Microsoft. "Family and marriage kept me grounded," he said.

Although both have moved on, Gates acknowledged the emotional toll of their split. "The divorce was miserable for Melinda and me for at least two years," he shared. "It's the mistake I regret the most. There are others, but none that matter as much."

Life After Divorce

Now 69, Gates is dating Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. The couple made their first public appearance together in April 2024 at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Meanwhile, Melinda has also moved on, dating entrepreneur Philip Vaughn, a former Microsoft programmer and the founder of a craft beer delivery company.

Despite their separation, Gates and Melinda maintain a close relationship for the sake of their family. They share three children—Jennifer, 28; Rory, 25; and Phoebe, 22—and two grandchildren. Gates emphasized the importance of family unity. "Melinda and I still spend time together as a family. The kids are doing well and have strong values," he said.

Challenges Before Divorce

Gates admitted to mistakes that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage. In a 2022 interview, he acknowledged an affair with a Microsoft employee, which Melinda confronted him about. Additionally, she expressed discomfort with his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, calling the association "abhorrent."

The COVID-19 lockdown provided the couple with privacy during the divorce process. It allowed them to handle the separation away from public scrutiny.

Moving Forward

Both Gates and Melinda have chosen to focus on their new lives while remaining dedicated to their family. Gates, who describes himself as "more cheerful now," continues to reflect on the lessons from his marriage and divorce. Melinda, too, has shown resilience, building a new chapter with Vaughn.

The former couple's ability to remain on good terms sets a positive example, prioritizing their family's well-being despite personal challenges. Their story highlights the complexities of balancing personal lives with public personas, even for two of the most influential figures in the world.