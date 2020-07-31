Former President Bill Clinton was among the guests convicted sex offender and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein entertained at his private Caribbean island, according to testimony from an Esptein accuser, which was unsealed on Thursday.

Virginia Giuffre, who also accused Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell of sexually abusing her, told lawyers in 2011 that Clinton visited Epstein's private Little St. James Island with Maxwell, herself and "two young girls" from New York.

Clinton Owed Epstein Favors

In the questioning by lawyer Jack Scarola, Guiffre was asked whether she had any recollection of Epstein specifically telling her about Clinton owing him favors, according to the document. "Yes, I do," Guiffre answered. "It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off. You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what's Bill Clinton doing here [on Epstein's island] kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me favors."

"He never told me what favors they were," Guiffre continued. "I never knew. I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke... He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They're all in each other's pockets."

Scarola then asked if she was ever-present with Epstein and Clinton on the island. "Ghislaine, Emmy [another girl who was allegedly a regular at Epstein's house], and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York," Guiffre answered. She also pointed out that Clinton stayed in Epstein's house on the island, where sexual orgies were a "regular occurrence."

Clinton Took Several Flights on Epstein's 'Lolita Express'

Giuffre also said that Clinton traveled on Epstein's private plane and noted how other famous people, including Clinton's vice president, Al Gore, and models Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum were all on board at one point with her.

She also noted that people engaged in sex on board the aircraft when she traveled with Epstein and Maxwell. "There would be sexual conduct, there would be foreplay, there was a bed in there, so we could basically reenact exactly what was happening in the house," Giuffre said. "It would start off with massaging or we would start off with foreplay, sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies."

Epstein's private Boeing 727 plane was nicknamed the "Lolita Express" due to the frequent delivery of apparently underage women to the private island. Leaked flight logbooks revealed that Clinton took at least 11 flights on Epstein's Lolita Express.

In one flight, Clinton allegedly flew with a softcore porn actress listed under "massages" in Epstein's address book. On all 11 flights, he rode with Maxwell and Epstein's former assistant Sarah Kellen. Kellen has been accused in court filings of recruiting young girls, acting as a pimp on Epstein's behalf. On multiple flights, additional women who flew with Clinton are either listed by only their first name or simply as "female."