Biggest Shiba Inu Whale is Born: Mysterious Whale Buys 12 Trillion SHIB Coins Worth $586 Million

A mysterious and unidentified Shiba Inu whale purchased a whopping 12 trillion SHIB coins worth a staggering $586 million. Data on Etherscan.io shows that the whale is a first-time SHIB buyer and the wallet address displays no other transactions. The anonymous wallet now holds 12,049,639,411,571 Shiba Inu coins worth $586,520,583.

Shiba Inu is the top choice to purchase among whales since close to two months now and is dominating the 'whale watch' segment among ERC-20 tokens. SHIB is currently the hot topic among normal investors and whales alike and everyone seem to have been bitten by the 'fear of missing out' bug.

The humongous transaction was first reported by Whale Stats and tweeted, ''Welcome to the #SHIBARMY Family'' with a GIF of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio raising a toast and giving a speech.

However, as soon as the whale picked up 12 trillion SHIB coins, the price spiked and turned to green within minutes. Nonetheless, the price has now dipped and even the whale is at present sitting at loss.

Speculations are rife that the whale in question took an entry position in Shiba Inu to prepare for huge gains when the coin gets listed on Robinhood. Many others claim that Robinhood might be on a SHIB purchasing spree before listing it while others say it could be Kraken exchange platform.

All the rumours are not confirmed and the identify of the whale is not known. There is no way anyone can dish out the identity of the whale until or unless the whale reveals himself/herself to the world. Since the crypto market is unregulated, investors can be doxed as long as they like.

The Robinhood-SHIB listing has added thousands of new investors into its fold and everyone who took an entry position since the last three months are eagerly waiting for RH to get it on board. Also, Robinhood has shown no signs of adding SHIB to their platform and has mostly refuted all claims that's doing the rounds on social media.

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00004524 and is down -1.82% in the days trade. A Robinhood listing can propel the coin and reach another new all time high (ATH).