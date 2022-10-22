Biggest Royal Family World Tour in History: King Charles III to Visit Australia, New Zealand and Caribbean Countries

The newly crowned King Charles III is planning the 'biggest Royal Family world tour' in the British monarchy's history.

The 73-year-old is set to visit Australia, New Zealand and some of the Commonwealth's Caribbean countries during the first two years of his reign. But rumour has it that Queen Consort Camilla will not be accompanying her husband on the trips as she carries out her duties in the United Kingdom.

Could be Similar to Queen Elizabeth's Travels in the 1970s

Royal watchers believe King Charles III travels could be wide-ranging and similar as Queen Elizabeth II's in the 1970s. The late queen had travelled to 52 Commonwealth countries and 21 others to mark her Silver Jubilee. King Charles has already visited 45 of 56 Commonwealth nations as the Prince of Wales.

The royal family regards the first few months and years of King Charles' reign a crucial. A source said the King wants to carry on the long-held mantra from his late mother of being seen to be believed. Charles is keen to get out and meet as many people as possible. Moreover, the Foreign Office is hopeful of sending a royal couple to European nations like Germany and France in a bid to build relations following Brexit.

The King and Queen Consort's France trip had been planned for next month, but has been shelved to 2023. They are likely to visit South Africa next month.

Two Birds with One Stone

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to visit the U.S in the coming weeks. They will be leading the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize environmental scheme which is the most prestigious global prize for the environment in history. Word is that Prince William's US visit will limit the popularity of his younger brother â€“ Prince Harry. A royal insider claimed that the popularity of Harry and his wife Meghan in America is a problem. And this can damage not only Charles and Camilla, but the whole monarchy.