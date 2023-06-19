How Did Big Pokey Die? Shocking Video Captures Moment Houston Rapper Collapses and Dies on Stage While Performing in Texas [WATCH]

Houston rap legend Big Pokey has died aged just 48 after collapsing on stage while performing in Texas. A shocking video has emerged that captures the tragic moment the 'Sittin' Sideways' star â€” whose real name is Milton Powell â€” falls backward while rapping at a show in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday in front of the audience.

Big Pokey was rushed to a hospital and despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the hospital. Details on the rapper and what led up to his tragic death have not been released, as his family awaits autopsy. However, Big Pokey's publicist confirmed the tragic news with FOX 26.

Shocking Death

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell," his publicist told FOX 26.

"Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects.

"We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time.

"Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

Big Pokey looked absolutely fine after he took the stage for a Juneteenth show at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas, but he suddenly collapsed after a while. A video that has gone viral online shows the rapper taking to the crowd when he suddenly falls backward while rapping.

Initially, the public dismissed the incident as not being too serious. Even in the videos shared on social media, people could be seen laughing at Big Pokey's fall. However, as time went on, they realized that the situation was far more serious than it appeared.

According to TMZ, Big Pokey was in the middle of a performance when he started to stumble on stage. Suddenly, he began to move backward until he ultimately fell and made a last sigh that could be heard over the microphone.

Upon witnessing this, the bar staff immediately called for an ambulance and tried to revive him. Unfortunately, their efforts proved unsuccessful. He was then rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he died, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Judge Tom Gillam III told the local news station.

A Star Is Gone

Big Pokey, who belonged to the Screwed Up Click, a group of rappers from Houston, started his journey in the rap industry alongside Houston producer DJ Screw during the early 1990s. He gained popularity for his participation in DJ Screw's influential mixtape, June 27 Freestyle.

In 1999, Big Pokey released his own full-length album titled Hardest Pit in the Litter, showcasing his individual artistry.

His talents extended beyond music, as he also ventured into the world of films. Big Pokey made an appearance in the 2001 movie Soldiers United for Cash, and later took on a starring role in Dirty Third 2: Home Sweet Home.

Bun B, a fellow rapper from Houston, took to Instagram on Sunday to be the first to announce the tragic passing of Big Pokey. "Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate," he wrote.

"There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you. Rest in heaven."

Slim Thug, another prominent figure in Houston's rap scene, expressed his grief on social media, referring to it as a "sad day in the city." He extended his condolences and support by sending prayers to Big Pokey's family during this difficult time.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted: "Though many called him 'low key' his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful."