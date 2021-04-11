Big Brother Star Nikki Grahame Dies at 38; Cause of Death Unknown

Nikki Grahame, who was a television personality, model and author and most popular for starring in Big Brother, has died. The Princess Nikki star was 38. The death of the reality TV star has been confirmed by her agent, Freddy White, according to Variety. Grahame's close friend Leon Dee initially posted the news on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the star, who had been suffering from anorexia. The cause of Nikki Grahame's death is currently unknown.

"She has been battling for most of her life and as you can see, Nikki is now in a very bad way so we need to do something quickly," wrote Grahame's friends Carly Cunningham and Leon Dee in the GoFundMe page set up for Grahame's anorexia treatment.

Grahame's representative said in a statement released after her death: "Please respect the privacy of Nikki's friends and family at this tragic and difficult time." Grahame had been under treatment for her eating disorder, and her friends started helping her raise money for her treatment through GoFundMe last month. According to the GoFundMe page, Grahame had been struggling with an eating disorder for most of her life.

"It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age," according to Dee's statement on the GoFundMe page. "Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely."

On the show 'Big Brother's 20th anniversary, Nikki Grahame on Instagram said that the show turned out to be the greatest experience of her life and that she truly loves big brother. "14 years ago, I stepped out of a car dressed as s pink, bunny and entered the big brother house. Literally walking into the complete unknown, I had no idea what was waiting on the other side. happy 20th anniversary!! and thank you for the special memories," wrote Grahame.

Nikki Grahame's Work

Grahame rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother's seventh series in 2006. She finished in fifth place on the reality show. But in 2010 Ultimate Big Brother, the TV star was a runner-up. Grahame also starred in her reality series called Princess Nikki. She has authored two books based on her experience of suffering from anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder. The book is titled - 2009's Dying to Be Thin and Fragile, which was released in the year 2012.

Meanwhile, Grahame's death has left many of her fans and close friends shocked. Big Brother UK host Davina McCall on Twitter said: "I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest, most bubbly sweetest girl x."

Moreover, Grahame is not the only person to have suffered from an eating disorder. According to 2017 reports, Japan has the highest rate of prevalence of eating disorders, followed by Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea.