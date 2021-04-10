Rapper DMX Dies Aged 50; Death Follows Rumors as Doctors Couldn't Revive Comatose Star

Rapper DMX, who suffered a heart attack after a drug overdose last week, has died aged 50. He was in a serious condition in hospital following the heart attack and was on life support due to his deteriorating health. On Friday, the star's family confirmed to media that DMX died at White Plains hospital in New York.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one DMX birds name Simons passed away at 50 years old at white plains hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement released by DMX family said. The Party Up (Up In Here) rapper was rushed to the hospital in grave condition on April 2nd after he suffered a heart attack at his home around 11 PM, according to his attorney Murray Richman.

A prayer vigil was held in the DMX's honor outside the hospital where his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom were also spotted as they prayed for the rapper's speedy recovery. The actor was in a coma even after five days of treatment at White Plains Hospital where the rap icon underwent several tests that revealed his brain function and activity following his cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, there were rumors of DMX's death across social media platforms on April 8. The star's manager Steve Rifkind posted on Instagram that the rapper was still alive and on life support. His father asked people not to spread these rumors as it wasn't helping anybody. He posted, "Let the family relax for a night," according to reports.

Doctors couldn't do much as his organs were failing. Sources who were close to the rapper told media that as of Friday morning, X's "organs are failing by the minute" which was a sign indicating that his life was coming to an end. DMX's friends and family were asked to fly in immediately to be with DMX when he was left with his last breaths.