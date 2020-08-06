The Big Brother 22 is an all-stars season including past winners, announced CBS on Wednesday. The contestants will compete in the game show for a prize of $500,000. Here is all you need to know about season 22 of the most popular reality game show.

According to CBS, 16 participants who were part of Big Brother show in the past seasons will be showcased this time in the all-stars season. The series will air on every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 to 9 p.m. ET from August 5, 2020.

The Cast

The popular contestants include, Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry who took the prize money in the earlier seasons along with fan favorites Da'Vonne Rogers and Kaysar Ridha. The prize money is also being eyed by Janelle Pierzina, Dani Briones, Bayleigh Dayton, Enzo Palumbo, Cody Calafiore, Kevin Campbell, Christmas Abbot, David Alexander, Keesha Smith, Memphis Garrett, Nicole Anthony and Tyler Crispen.

The CBS show will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. She had anchored the first show that was aired from July 5, 2000 on CBS. After hosting a number of series, Moonves is a favorite of the audience as she has returned as a host for the all-stars season 22. The Big Brother show is currently the second longest-running adaptation in the Big Brother series after the Spanish version.

Will The Stars Be Safe Inside The Big Brother House?

The first episode of 2020 premiered on August 5. Earlier it was scheduled to be aired in June but there was a delay due to COVID-19 pandemic situations. The production team delayed the show to make sure all possible measures were taken to keep the star contestants safe.

Reports stated that the stars taking part in the show were quarantined and underwent COVID-19 tests. The contestants will be made to undergo tests every week. Measures have been taken so that they will not come into contact with the crew members during the show.

This time the show will have additional staff to ensure the safety of the stars. Accordingly, the stars will receive regular tests, undergo screenings and will be provided with PPE and work pods. The show has also appointed a coronavirus compliance officer who will be in the sets and monitor the contestants.