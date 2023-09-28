Biden's Dog Commander Bites A Secret Service Agent Again, 11th Time

US President Joe Biden's two-year-old German Shepherd, Commander, was involved in yet another biting incident at the White House on Monday morning. This incident is the 11th time that Commander has bitten a US Secret Service agent, either at the White House or at the Biden family residence, reports said.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service (USSS), informed the public that the latest incident took place around 8 pm on Monday when a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer had an encounter with the First Family's furry companion, resulting in a bite.

The injured officer received immediate medical attention on the premises and is now reported to be in stable condition after speaking with Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Alfonso M. Dyson Senior on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that Commander has been at the center of at least 11 biting incidents, occurring both at the White House and in Delaware. Among these, a particularly serious occurrence took place in November 2022 when an officer had to be hospitalized due to the injuries sustained from bites to their arms and thighs, CNN reported earlier.

In an effort to address Commander's aggressive behavior, White House officials had previously announced in July that the Bidens were implementing new training and leash protocols for the dog. Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for the First Lady, emphasized that the First Family is actively working on strategies to help Commander adapt to the often unpredictable environment of the White House grounds.

She expressed her gratitude to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for their continuous efforts in ensuring the safety of the President, First Lady, and the entire nation.

It is worth mentioning that another of President Biden's dogs, Major, was also involved in biting incidents at the White House, leading to Major's relocation. Commander arrived at the White House in 2021 to join the First Family.

However, email correspondence obtained in July through Freedom of Information Act requests by the conservative group Judicial Watch indicated a total of 10 biting incidents involving Commander.

In a separate incident that occurred in October, First Lady Jill Biden shared an incident where she struggled to regain control of Commander as the dog charged towards a member of the Secret Service staff.