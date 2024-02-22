Bidens' 'Commander' Moved Out of White House After Attacking and Biting Multiple Secret Service Personnel

The German shepherd belonging to U.S. President Joe Biden, named Commander, was involved in at least 24 incidents of biting U.S. Secret Service (USSS) personnel, leading to his removal from the White House. According to reports, there were over 24 instances of attempted attacks and biting by Commander, occurring between October 2022 and July 2023.

Incidents Recorded in USSS Documents

Fox News stated that the disclosure of the incidents came to light following The Black Vault's publication of newly released internal USSS documents.

According to the report, the initial incident occurred when a German shepherd attacked a member of the USSS who was holding a door open to the Palm Room on the West Colonnade side. This happened while the U.S. President was taking Commander out to the South Grounds.

"Commander and POTUS were entering the Palm Room through the West Colonnade. Commander came in first, circled back and grabbed my left arm," the report read. "He then stood up and back down. He is literally my height, standing." The report also mentioned that Biden entered the scene shortly after Commander grabbed the agent's arm, which was not punctured.

Apart from the White House, Commander attacking and bit the Secret service personnel at Wilmington, Delaware, Camp David, and Biden's beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as per the outlet.

Dog's Attacks Were Treated as Workplace Injuries

Following a number of incidents involving the ferocious dog, the USSS sent an email to the team members on June 29, 2023. It contained instructions about handling Commander. "The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present — please give lots of room (staying a terrain feature away if possible). We will continue to keep [redaction] in our sight but must be creative to ensure our own personal safety."

However, barely a month after the German shepherd attacked an agent in Rehoboth Beach resulting in severe bloody wound on the left forearm requiring six stiches. It was in September, last year when the dog was removed from the White House.

Speaking about the same, Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, told Fox News Digital, said, "The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and well-being of our employees extremely seriously, and has been navigating how best to operate in an environment that includes family pets for many Presidential administrations."

"The incidents involving Commander were treated as workplace injuries, with events documented in accordance with Secret Service and US Department of Homeland Security guidelines. While Secret Service personnel neither handle nor care for the first family's pets, we work continuously with all applicable entities in order to minimize any adverse impacts from family pets," Guglielmi added.