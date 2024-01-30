Biden to Skip Dignified Transfer of U.S. Soldiers Killed in Jordan at Dover Air Base? Speculations on Social Media

Speculation about U.S. President Joe Biden skipping the ceremony to honor the three U.S. Army service members who lost their lives in the drone attack in Jordan over the weekend, grew after John Kirby revealed that they don't have anything on Biden's schedule.

According to the reports, the trio will undergo a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, a military ceremony reserved for those who have lost their lives in foreign combat.

Nothing on Biden's Schedule?

Sgt. William Rivers, 46, from Carrollton, Spc. Brianna Moffatt, 23, from Savannah, and Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, from Waycross, were tragically killed in the drone attack carried out by Iranian-backed militants on a small outpost near the Syrian border on Saturday night. Besides, 34 others were injured.

All three soldiers were members of the 718th Engineer Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed at Fort Moore in Georgia. At the time of the attack, the troops were in their sleeping quarters, and the Pentagon confirmed on Monday that the victims were likely in bed during the incident.

New York Post reported that John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, on being asked if the U.S. President would attend the ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, replied, "I don't have anything on his schedule to speak to."

