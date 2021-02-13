President Biden has signed dozens of executive orders since assuming office on Jan 20, including executive actions that reversed the policies imposed by former President Donald Trump's administration.

Over the last couple of days, a social media post is being circulated online claiming Biden signed a new policy that would make incest legal across the country.

The post includes a screenshot of what appears to be an NBC headline that comprises of a photo of Biden standing in front of an American flag. The image is accompanied with the text, "BREAKING – Joe Biden signs executive order to legalize incest in all 50 states."



Fact-Check

There is no evidence to support the claim that Biden signed an executive order to deem incest legal across the United States. Biden has signed 29 executive orders less than a month into his presidency. The orders range from actions cancelling the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, ramping up vaccination supplies and developing an interagency group tasked with reunifying families that were separated at the border.

He also reversed many Trump administration policies, including commitments to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, reversing the former president's military transgender ban, halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall and repealing Trump's travel ban targeting Muslim countries.

A review of those executive orders confirms Biden did not authorize an executive action to legalize incest in any of the 50 states. Incest, as defined by Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute is the sexual contact between close blood relatives.

The image in the social media post was traced to a news parody account called NBC on Instagram. The account is known for posting the "BREAKING" banner across photos of politicians, celebrities and athletes with a text headline of fake news below it. "This account is for jokes only, none of it is real," the Instagram profile notes.

Last week, a similar photo falsely claimed that Biden had lowered the age of sexual consent to 8 years, as previously reported.